Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.19 Million

Analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) will post $252.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.97 million and the highest is $293.77 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In related news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,120. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $39.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

