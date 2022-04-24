First Pacific Advisors LP Takes Position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 284,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 27.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 958,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 206,177 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 57.6% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 272,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIIX remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Friday. 3,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,030. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

