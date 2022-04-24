First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 702,697 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,168,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 702,697 shares during the period. PG&E comprises 0.9% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.25% of PG&E worth $74,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PG&E by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,495,000 after acquiring an additional 89,015,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PG&E by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,031 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,438,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PG&E by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,052,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of PG&E by 822.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,793,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,241 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 26,238,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,703,450. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.76, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

