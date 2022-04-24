First Pacific Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 517.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 442.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,783,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,394. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.93. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,129 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.