First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 490 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 128.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 870 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded down $9.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.06. 1,262,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,604. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.62. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.