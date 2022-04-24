First Pacific Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,668,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475,742 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 6.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $536,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,362 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,628 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 29,978,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,074,336. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

