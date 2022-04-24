First Pacific Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,844,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $312,315,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.44.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA traded down $13.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $351.18. 2,968,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $343.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

