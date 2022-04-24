First Pacific Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,338,000. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZG stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 779,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,534. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.80. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $144.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

