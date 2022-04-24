First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 782,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,000. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 2.09% of GX Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,897,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

GXII traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,754. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.