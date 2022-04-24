First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires 17,983 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up 2.1% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Marriott International worth $167,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after buying an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,127,000 after buying an additional 192,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,984,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,948,000 after purchasing an additional 163,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.49. 1,872,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,062. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.24 and its 200 day moving average is $163.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.91.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.