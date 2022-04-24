First Dallas Securities Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $445.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

