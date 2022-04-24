Financial Review: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 15.20% 3.20% 1.46% Franklin Street Properties 44.29% 12.12% 5.92%

70.9% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Global Medical REIT and Franklin Street Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00 Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.72%. Given Global Medical REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Franklin Street Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $115.94 million 8.69 $17.62 million $0.19 81.06 Franklin Street Properties $209.36 million 2.70 $92.72 million $0.88 6.23

Franklin Street Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Global Medical REIT pays out 442.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Street Properties pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Franklin Street Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Franklin Street Properties beats Global Medical REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

About Franklin Street Properties (Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

