Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) is Nixon Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Nixon Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial makes up approximately 7.1% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $15,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,645,000 after buying an additional 5,345,795 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,648,000 after buying an additional 2,505,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,197,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,661,000 after purchasing an additional 712,390 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

