FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 3.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of FedEx worth $58,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in FedEx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,373 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,157. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.65.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

