Falcon Project Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Million (FNT)

Falcon Project (FNT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Falcon Project has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $518.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.96 or 0.07413154 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,517.00 or 0.99744392 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

