Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

EXPD traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,333. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.73.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

