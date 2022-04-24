Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,766 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $245,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

