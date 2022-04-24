EvenCoin (EVN) Market Capitalization Tops $38,711.69

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 269.1% higher against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $38,711.69 and approximately $152,910.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.07 or 0.00275487 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004988 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $753.56 or 0.01903331 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

