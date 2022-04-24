Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives C$13.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQX shares. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of EQX opened at C$9.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.56. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.99 and a 1-year high of C$11.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66.

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$480.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

