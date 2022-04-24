Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.60. 2,386,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,350. Equifax has a twelve month low of $201.41 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

