EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is Nixon Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Nixon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,502 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 4.7% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,619,000 after purchasing an additional 216,415 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $456,637,000 after purchasing an additional 527,387 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,675,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $295,585,000 after buying an additional 486,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

EOG traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,086,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,471. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The stock has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average is $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.