Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,637,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $211,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 86,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

