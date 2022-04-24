EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.89 Million

Brokerages predict that EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) will post $61.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.70 million and the highest is $62.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full-year sales of $282.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $283.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $366.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $374.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EngageSmart.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.94 million.
NYSE ESMT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 186,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $38.83.
In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $173,763.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
