Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 0.4% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 131,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 184,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.28. 16,661,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,666,300. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

