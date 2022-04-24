Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

TSE EMP.A traded down C$0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching C$42.24. 641,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,136. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.09 billion and a PE ratio of 15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$36.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$359,854.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$65,534.56. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 11,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.06, for a total value of C$510,124.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$830,996.52.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

