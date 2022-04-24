Emercoin (EMC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $69,049.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

DarkCrypto (DARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,106,977 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars.

