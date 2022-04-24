Ellipsis (EPS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.95 Million

Ellipsis (EPS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $155.48 million and approximately $17.95 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00033808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00103268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Ellipsis

EPS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 723,701,572 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

