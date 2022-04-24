Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Edison International by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,038 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,254,000 after buying an additional 188,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after buying an additional 9,800,598 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,891,000 after buying an additional 691,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after buying an additional 3,349,315 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.