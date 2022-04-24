Edgeware Price Down 12.1% This Week (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $26.63 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00033640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00103307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,812,514,527 coins and its circulating supply is 6,158,128,342 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

