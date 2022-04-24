ECOSC Price Down 33.3% This Week (ECU)

ECOSC (ECU) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, ECOSC has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One ECOSC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. ECOSC has a total market capitalization of $3,445.98 and approximately $213.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00103270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ECOSC Coin Profile

ECOSC is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io . ECOSC’s official message board is medium.com/@ecosc . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

