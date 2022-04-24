Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.94.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.80. Eaton has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.