easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 620 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.07) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.41) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.60) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.53) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.41) price target (down previously from GBX 900 ($11.71)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.42) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 697.60 ($9.08).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 568.40 ($7.40) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.25). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 557.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 586.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.57.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($124,902.42). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.53) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,947.59). Insiders have purchased a total of 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 over the last three months.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

