Earnest Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,334,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,801. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.56. The company has a market cap of $390.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,622 shares of company stock valued at $79,418,240 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.