Earnest Partners LLC Sells 4,383 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 644,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

TGI stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. 326,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

