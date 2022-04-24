Earnest Partners LLC Sells 418 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $6.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.52. 1,622,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,525. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.32.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

