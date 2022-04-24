Earnest Partners LLC Sells 295 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Aflac by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,296,000 after buying an additional 30,305 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Aflac by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $63.37. 2,705,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

