Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Corning by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,401,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,172. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

