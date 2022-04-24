Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,368,864 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Welbilt worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Welbilt by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Welbilt by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Welbilt by 27.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.1% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,221,000 after acquiring an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 898,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,255. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Welbilt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.