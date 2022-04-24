Earnest Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 447,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,534 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

HCKT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.06. 201,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,601. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

