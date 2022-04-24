Earnest Partners LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.28. 3,336,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.