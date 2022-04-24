Earnest Partners LLC Has $100,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 46,747 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $3,607,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.91.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $42.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.34. 6,842,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,227. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.52 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

