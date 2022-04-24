e-Money Hits 24 Hour Volume of $557,700.00 (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $28.06 million and $557,700.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Money has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00046789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.28 or 0.07425096 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,596.60 or 1.00403173 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

