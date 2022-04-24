Dynamic Market Capitalization Hits $1.07 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $46.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,629.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.31 or 0.07427136 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00267050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.78 or 0.00791802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.26 or 0.00669363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00087802 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00388401 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

