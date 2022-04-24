DuckDaoDime Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $575,216.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $4.95 or 0.00012462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $575,216.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

