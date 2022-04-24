Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $33,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Dover by 308.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Dover by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

