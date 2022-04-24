Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.25.

DOMO stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. Domo has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $1,307,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Domo by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domo by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

