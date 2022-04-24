Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 50,550 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of D stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.89. 2,641,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.92. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

