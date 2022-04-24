Dogey-Inu Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Dogey-Inu has a market cap of $2.05 million and $918.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogey-Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00046135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.53 or 0.07415377 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,318.64 or 1.00003133 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Coin Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 955,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 434,403,081,952,604 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Dogey-Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogey-Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogey-Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogey-Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogey-Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.