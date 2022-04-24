DigixDAO (DGD) Price Hits $202.00 on Exchanges

DigixDAO (DGD) traded 37% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 61.9% against the US dollar. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for about $202.00 or 0.00510514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $15.20 million and approximately $22.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.79 or 0.00254719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00033946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00103879 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 75,225 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.