Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Diageo by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO opened at $200.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $175.46 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.60.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.55) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.63) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($55.30) to GBX 4,500 ($58.55) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,921.17.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.